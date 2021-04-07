Cute photos of Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Valerie Obaze and Wizkid hanging out goes viral

- Advertisement -

The beautiful daughter of the sitting President of Ghana, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze has shared photos of herself having some lovely moments with Nigerian music star Wizkid on her birthday.

Valerie, an award-winning personality and a great entrepreneur marked her birthday 41st on April 5, 2021, in a grand style where Grammy Award winner, Wizkid passed through to ‘bless’ the occasion.

Obaze couldn’t hide her joy as she took memorable photos with the Nigerian Afrobeat star and judging from the photos sighted, Nana Addo’s daughter looks super excited to have such a big star passing through to make her day a complete one.

Valerie celebrated her birthday with her friends and some top celebrities in the Nigerian and Ghanaian entertainment industry in Accra.

Valerie took to her Instagram page to share some of the beautiful pictures from her birthday party and she wrote;

“Get you a husband that tolerates 10 years of foolishness every time you see Wizkid ??

I had the most amazing birthday yesterday thanks to Stan, my sisters, family, friends and all of you who wished me well and sent messages of love. God bless you all ???? 41 is here ????“

Valerie Obaze is the daughter of the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo.

She is the founder/CEO at R&R Luxury – Luxury Natural Skincare and co-founder of Afristyle Lounge.

Valerie is married to Stanley Obaze, a Nigerian business mogul. They have 3 children and all of them are girls.