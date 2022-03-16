Cute photos of the 29-year-old Ghanaian lady who died with her unborn child in the labour ward drops

- Advertisement -

A beautiful Ghanaian lady Louisa Akorfa has left many social media users teary after reports confirmed her death and her child at the labour ward.

Amidst the mourning, beautiful photos late 29-year-old lady Louisa has gone viral on the internet and her friends on Facebook can’t contain their tears.

READ ALSO: Sad! Beautiful Ghanaian lady dies while giving birth to her first child; Baby also reported dead (Video)

Citing from these photos, one can clearly see late Loiusa’s ravishing beauty.

Many netizens still can’t wrap their heads around her mysterious death because she was very healthy and energetic throughout her pregnancy.

Well, since God knows best, we have to leave everything to his care because he understands things beyond our imaginations.

Check out the photos below to know more…