type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleCute photos of the 29-year-old Ghanaian lady who died with her unborn...
Lifestyle

Cute photos of the 29-year-old Ghanaian lady who died with her unborn child in the labour ward drops

By Armani Brooklyn
Cute photos of the 29-year-old Ghanaian lady who died with her unborn child in the labour ward drops
- Advertisement -

A beautiful Ghanaian lady Louisa Akorfa has left many social media users teary after reports confirmed her death and her child at the labour ward.

Amidst the mourning, beautiful photos late 29-year-old lady Louisa has gone viral on the internet and her friends on Facebook can’t contain their tears.

READ ALSO: Sad! Beautiful Ghanaian lady dies while giving birth to her first child; Baby also reported dead (Video)

Citing from these photos, one can clearly see late Loiusa’s ravishing beauty.

Many netizens still can’t wrap their heads around her mysterious death because she was very healthy and energetic throughout her pregnancy.

Well, since God knows best, we have to leave everything to his care because he understands things beyond our imaginations.

Check out the photos below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 16, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    85.9 ° F
    85.9 °
    85.9 °
    66 %
    3.3mph
    92 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News