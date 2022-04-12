- Advertisement -

A cute video of Kaakie and her grown-up daughter has surfaced on the internet and fans of the former dancehall queen have gone gaga.

Recall that about two years ago, the singer who said goodbye to the microphone to become a full-time health practitioner married his high school sweetheart.

Well, Kaakie and her husband who is affectionately called “Kwaku Spider” are now parents citing to the heartwarming video that has surfaced online.

In this new video, Kaakie recorded herself and her daughter bonding and asked the little princess to say hi to her fans.

The little princess beamed with a smile and waved to the camera all happy while sitting on her mother’s lap.

Parenting is a very thrilling adventure although it’s full of ups and downs. May God bless all your parents.