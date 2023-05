- Advertisement -

Cute wedding photos of Ghanaian Star Actress Nadia Buari and Nollywood’s finest Actor Ramsey Nouah have surfaced on the internet and are fast trending.

The two screen giants are apparently getting married in a movie. Nadia shared the photo on her Instagram handle and revealed it is from an upcoming ‘Merry Men’ movie.

Sharing the photos Nadia Wrote; “Can’t wait for ya’ll to see the magic we created in this one. Anticipate… #merrymen3”