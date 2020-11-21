Cynthia Lamptey appointed interim Special Prosecutor

Deputy Special Prosecutor, Ms Jane Cynthia Naa Torshie Lamptey has been made acting Special Prosecutor until another is appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

This follows the resignation of Mr. Martin Amidu, three years after his appointment.

Reacting to her new role, Chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) Dr. Steve Manteaw said “Mad. Cynthia Lamptey, Acting SP, I salute you. It’s a difficult task, we know, but we trust you to fulfill our aspirations.”

Mr Amidu resigned on Monday, November 16, citing a number of reasons for his resignation.

In his letter to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo before leaving office, the Citizen Vigilante made a plea case for his then assistant, Cynthia Lamptey who is now interim Special Prosecutor to be paid all emoluments due her since her assumption of office.

He claimed that Ms Lamptey had not been paid any emoluments since her appointment, and there is the need to redress that situation for her.

“I need to state for the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment).

The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation.

“I accepted the offer on 10th January 2018 to be nominated to be Special ProsecutorMrcause Mr. President and Ghanaians knew I have been an anti-corruption crusader all my life and not an anti-corruption entrepreneur.

This explains why I have never put the emoluments and benefits of the Office as central to my commitment and my passion for the establishment of an independent, effective, efficient and impartial anti-corruption Office of the Special Prosecutor before the end of the first term of Mr President. This has not been possible for several reasons.”

“The Deputy Special Prosecutor has also not been paid any emoluments since her appointment, and there is the need to redress that situation for her now that I am out of the way,” he said in the statement.

Ms Lamptey is a lawyer with over 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar and former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.