The Baby Mama of YOLO Star Cyril Eyram has come at Asantewaa once again. We all know that the 2 have not been on good terms over duping.

In the latest development, Cyril’s Baby Mama, Eyram has threatened to release the nude videos of TikTok Star Asantewaa amid their beef.

This move by Eyram is intended to disgrace the Kumawood and socialite over claims that she duped her over billions of cedis.



Recall weeks ago, it was reported in the media that Eyram and her cousin’s husband who is a contractor have bolted with Asantewaa’s money.

It was alleged that Eyram connived with the contractor to dupe Asantewaa and the Tiktok star has involved the police in the whole issue.

After a long silence, Eyram dropped a press statement to redeem herself from the shame that followed after the news went rife that she was a scammer disgusted as a social media influencer.

As claimed by Eyram, although she agreed to introduce Asantewaa to a Contractor, she wasn’t directly involved in the contract between Asantewaa and the Contractor.

In a part of the press statement, she additionally emphasized that the contract sum was GH¢223,845 and not GH¢300,000 and was paid by the Asantewaa in weekly instalments through MTN Mobile Money.

She also categorically stated that the contractor hasn’t spent Asantewaa’s money and they are in constant communication as to where her project has progressed so far.

