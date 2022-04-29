type here...
D-Black busted for power theft; night club disconnected by ECG

By Kweku Derrick
D-Black-Oasis-Lounge
Desmond Blackmore, professionally known as D-Black, has got himself into trouble for allegedly stealing electric power to run his Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge located at Cantonments behind the police headquarters in Accra.

Following the discovery of power theft by the National Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana, the entertainment centre has been cut off from the national grid.

According to a report by Citi News, operators of the facility were caught busted for bypassing the meter to use electricity at no cost.

The facility depends heavily on power to sustain its operations as it uses sound systems, refrigerators, and other electrical gadgets.

During a visit to the premises of the lounge, the Taskforce uncovered the illegality, which is alleged to have taken place for a long time.

The ECG has since served notice to the managers of the facility to report to their office for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, a number of public and private institutions have been caught over the past five weeks ever since the power distributor declared war on debtors and illegal connections.

    Source:GHPage

