D-Black finally reacts to allegations of chopping Nina Ricchie and S3fa together

By Lilith
S3fa and Nina Ricchie are the two female artists signed unto D-Black’s Black Avenue Music and for a long time, it’s been rumored that they warm the bed of D-Black.

But D-Black has finally denied all those allegations in the media and has stated categorically that he does not take advantage of artists he signs unto his label.

The ‘Vera’ hitmaker who was speaking with Prince Benjamin on Class FM on the issue of male managers sleeping with rising female artists said he is one of the very few people who does not do that.

“I’m one of the few people that believe in supporting talents without expecting s3x in return. I don’t care about that”.

“Once I believe in your talent, that’s step one. Step two is your drive and dedication. If you see me start working with a female artist and I stop, it’s because their drive and dedication aren’t more than mine. You have to be more driven and dedicated and hungrier for this than I am”.

Recently, Bulldog, the former manager of Shatta Wale said for male managers and female artist to bond well, they have to date.

According to Bulldog, it makes their working relationship smooth and as such he will even encouraged it.

Source:GHPAGE

