“D-Black has defamed the award with his bedroom video, it’s a big disgrace that we access D-Black with a healthy lifestyle and he is exemplary and now this is out…” these are the words of Dr UN whiles reacting to the recent viral video D-Black.

Speaking on Okay FM, the man regarded to be the biggest awards scammer donned in his usual loose-fitting suit as he expressed his total disdain at D-Black’s video that has got the whole of social media still buzzing.

He has threatened to take back his award from D-Black if he fails to come public to apologize to all for denting his hard-earned image with the unfortunate video.

In his words, he claimed, “D-Black has discredited his esteemed awards by involving himself in such a disgraceful act”.

“In the first place, it’s a big disgrace that we access D-Black with a healthy lifestyle and he is exemplary and now this is out.

It means that people have things hidden in their houses and this is not the proper way something like that would be put in the public domain”.

“If D-Black comes out to publicly apologize and let this entire thing go away, it will be good for him. He can be bold and say all networks should take the videos off.

It has to fade so that you become the good person we know you to be” Dr Un stated.

Meanwhile, D-Black on UTVs United Showbiz revealed that he doesn’t regard the award that he was honoured with after he found out it was nothing but a scam.

It became the headline news, Sarkodie, D-Black and others a few weeks ago received an award from Dr UN but days later after the awards show, it emerged that the awards scheme and Dr UN were fake.

After this was revealed, the celebrities who took the award from him deleted all photos of the event and the award from their social media pages.