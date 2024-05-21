D-Black finally addresses reports of passing a cigar to Fella Makafui inside the club

Ghanaian musician and businessman D-Black has come forward to address the swirling rumours regarding his involvement with Fella Makafui, amidst her ongoing marital issues with Medikal.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media showed D-Black lighting a cigar for Fella Makafui.

This video sparked outrage from her estranged husband, Medikal, who accused D-Black of being a “fake industry player.”

Medikal expressed his discontent publicly, stating that he would never engage in such an act out of respect for D-Black.

Medikal’s displeasure culminated in the release of a diss track, “Just in Case,” aimed directly at D-Black.

However, D-Black has firmly denied any involvement in the marital issues between Fella Makafui and Medikal.

In a series of tweets addressing the controversy, D-Black clarified that he did not hand Fella the cigar but merely lighted it upon her request.

He explained that Fella had purchased the cigar with her own money and simply asked him to light it.

D-Black went on to dispel rumours of any romantic involvement with Fella Makafui, stating that he has not seen her in over two years.



He emphasized that his actions were purely innocent and had no underlying intentions.

