- Advertisement -



Ghanaian singer Sefa has refuted widespread rumours suggesting she’s in an amorous relationship with her record label boss Desmond Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black.

It’s often speculated that some female artiste’s in the country are compelled to sleep with their managers and industry players in a bid to elevate their careers in the music industry.

But, the ‘E Choke’ hitmaker has cleared the air on her relationship with the CEO of Black Avenue Music, the label she’s signed unto.

In an interview with Pulse Ghana, Sefa said her relationship with D-Black is strictly professional and that nothing sexual is involved.

She insisted that even though they are two grown adults who can make decisions on whom to date, D-Black is not her type of man and neither is he D-Black’s “spec”.

Watch the video HERE: