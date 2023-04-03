type here...
D-Black set to marry his fiance after she said YES to his proposal

By Qwame Benedict
The CEO of Black Avenue Music Desmond Blackmore aka D Black is set to tie the knots in the coming weeks after his fiance accepted his proposal.

This new development has gotten his fans and followers excited and already congratulating him on his timeline.

Announcing the good news to his fans via his social media handle, he shared a picture of his pool with ‘Marry Me’ written by the pool.

In captioning the image, he wrote that his fiance said yes to his proposal meaning he is officially off the market for single people.

D-Black however failed to share pictures of his fiance or how she accepted the proposal.

See the Screenshot of his post below:

D-Black Post

See some reactions below from his followers and friends

Remya-gavor: “Congratulations @dblackgh ???”

Roselyn_ngissah: “??????????”

Djbign: “Congratulations bro”

Kukua_sally: “Congratulations ?”

    Source:Ghpage

