The CEO of Black Avenue Musik (BAM) Desmond Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black, has surprised one of his artists, Sefa, with a brand new KIA sedan car.

The two personalities kicked off their manager and artiste relationship in 2017 after the business mogul signed the ‘E Choke’ singer on his record label alongside several others. And since then, they have not looked back.

Even though their working relationship has been rocked with dating rumours, D-Black and S3fa have always insisted that what they have is strictly business and have at all times been focused on making music.

While gifting Sefa the new car, D-Black wrote: “Congrats girls, your hard work, loyalty, and dedication did this all”

They have, on countless occasions, debunked assertions of having an amorous relationship with Sefa stressing in an interview with Pulse Ghana that D-Black is not her type of man, neither is she his spec.

“We are grown and matured and I always say, we can have something to do with each other but I always say he is not my spec and I am not his spec and that is what people don’t understand.”

Asked if she was seeing someone else, Sefa said, “I don’t have a boyfriend” adding, “I don’t pay attention to that because I know it’s not happening and I can’t keep telling people that it’s not happening.”

“I just think that it’s sad because the fact that someone believes in me and my talent and wants to invest in me does not mean that the person is pipping me or smoking dripping me,” Sefa stated.

