- Advertisement -

American rapper Dababy is in Nigeria and has been hanging out with local fans and musical heavyweight Davido.

It was a stampede when he stormed the streets of Lagos. Fans trooping out to watch Dababy.

Dababy was later hosted in Davido’s Banana Island mansion. The two were later seen hanging out together at a club.

According to sources, Dababy is in Nigeria to shoot a music video with Davido and to link up with his African heritage.

First video and photos of Kendrick Lamar having good time in Ghana

US rapper Kendrick Lamar has been in Ghana for the past few days and he is enjoying it.

The highly-rated global superstar is in Ghana as part of the marketing strategies for his new album “Mr Morale & The Big Steppers”.

Earlier today, Kendrick Lamar and his team were spotted at the Freedom Skate Park in Accra.

Kendrick Lamar took turns interacting with local fans and getting acquainted with the Ghanaian way of life.

READ MORE HERE…