type here...
GhPage News I wish my dad was alive to celebrate my victory – Zanetor...
News

I wish my dad was alive to celebrate my victory – Zanetor Rawlings

By Mr. Tabernacle
Dr-Zenator
Dr-Zenator
- Advertisement -

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament-elect for Klottey Korle and the first daughter of the late JJ Rawlings has retained her seat.

Dr Zenator per the certified results by the Electoral Commission won the race by pulling 39,343 votes out of the total valid vote cast of 70,687.

She floored NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, Prince Appiah Debrah. He got 31,154 votes.

Emotional Zenator in her speech after winning the seat told journalists she wished her father was around to celebrate the victory with her.

“It is a mixture of feelings. I wish my dad was here but such is life”. Dr Zenator said.

Zanetor also promised to ensure that the constituency moves from a swing one to a stronghold of the NDC.

“I believe that NDC will win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Klottey Korle.

We are really setting the records straight so that it changes from being a swing constituency to an NDC seat.”

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
88 %
2.2mph
39 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

#Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Sad reports at hand have it that 3 persons have been shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency. The shooting incident happened at  Modak Hotel. Information has...
Read more

Shatta Wale mocks MP’s who have lost their seat

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has in a new video mocked incumbent Members of Parliament who has lost their seat in parliament. According to Shatta...
Read more

I’ll allow five guys chop me for free if Nana Addo wins – Lady

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
A lady on social media identified as Sandra Mensah raised the libido of guys on social media after she announced that she was going...
Read more

Election 2020: 29 NPP Incumbent MPs who have lost their Parliamentary seats

News Lilith -
The New Patriotic Party has lost many incumbent MPs. As it stands now, NPP has lost 29 Members of Parliament to the NDC and...
Read more

Headmaster in the famous kitchen stool ‘atopa’ tape reported dead

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching us has it that the headmaster in the famous kitchen stool sex tape that surfaced years ago is dead. The former headmaster...
Read more

Fire guts ballot papers at Asutifi South

News RASHAD -
GhPage has received a new report from the Asutifi South Constituency. According to the reports, fire has gut ballot papers in the constituency. The report...
Read more

‘Ay3ka’-Social media reactions after John Dumelo’s provisional results popped up

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Trending on social media currently is the aspiring Member of Parliament on the ticket of opposition NDC, John Dumelo. From reports gathered, the provisional results...
Read more

Lil Win tries to steal ballot box after voting

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win yesterday tried to steal the ballot box after casting his vote. The comic actor who is...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News