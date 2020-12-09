I wish my dad was alive to celebrate my victory – Zanetor Rawlings

- Advertisement -

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament-elect for Klottey Korle and the first daughter of the late JJ Rawlings has retained her seat.

Dr Zenator per the certified results by the Electoral Commission won the race by pulling 39,343 votes out of the total valid vote cast of 70,687.

She floored NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, Prince Appiah Debrah. He got 31,154 votes.

Emotional Zenator in her speech after winning the seat told journalists she wished her father was around to celebrate the victory with her.

“It is a mixture of feelings. I wish my dad was here but such is life”. Dr Zenator said.

Zanetor also promised to ensure that the constituency moves from a swing one to a stronghold of the NDC.

“I believe that NDC will win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Klottey Korle.

We are really setting the records straight so that it changes from being a swing constituency to an NDC seat.”