Dada Joe accused of 2.9 million fraud

In a developing story with international implications, new details have emerged about an alleged online romance scam involving a man identified as Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe on social media.

According to official documents, in April 2021, an elderly man from Sierra Vista, Arizona, who is now deceased, reportedly informed the FBI that he was involved in what he believed to be an online romantic relationship with a woman who called herself Christine East.

She allegedly told the victim that she needed funds to claim a large inheritance left by her deceased parents.

The woman allegedly promised to share this inheritance with the victim if he helped her pay the necessary taxes and fees.

Trusting her, the victim sent money to several bank accounts, one of which was allegedly connected to an account in the Gulf region.

Sadly, the victim passed away after losing a significant amount of money to what is now believed to be a carefully coordinated scam.

Alleged Links to Boateng (Dada Joe) On April 26, 2023, Instagram complied with a lawfully obtained search warrant and provided records tied to an account allegedly operated by Boateng, known online as Dada Joe.

A thorough review of conversations from 2019 through March 2023 revealed multiple messages related to alleged fraudulent activities.

The chats reportedly referenced Boateng’s involvement in similar scams and communications with other individuals believed to be part of a larger network.

Although Boateng was not directly named in many of the conversations, he was referred to using titles such as “Senior Man,” “Boss,” and “The Highest Motivator”, suggesting a higher-level role in the alleged operation.

In a piece of audio evidence, Dada Joe allegedly told an individual named Kerri Moss that he had given money to the victim shortly before the victim died.

He reportedly admitted to handing over $50,000 just eight days prior and another $70,000 approximately 20 days before the victim’s passing.

There are also claims that Boateng was seen or heard stating he was going to the victim’s house to “try to find the money,” raising further questions about the extent of his alleged involvement.

As the investigation continues, more details are expected to surface about this alleged international scam network.

While Boateng (Dada Joe) has not been officially charged or convicted in connection with these specific allegations, the information gathered so far by federal investigators raises serious concerns.

We will continue to monitor and report on this case as new updates become available.