Dada Joe indicted for inheritance and romance scam

The United States Department of Justice has unsealed three separate indictments involving Ghanaian nationals in a sweeping federal crackdown on international romance fraud and wire fraud schemes that targeted elderly Americans.

The announcement, made in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, shows intensified efforts by U.S. law enforcement to dismantle transnational criminal networks exploiting vulnerable old people.

Among those charged is Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as “Dada Joe Remix,” a Ghanaian citizen indicted in the District of Arizona on May 30, 2025.

According to U.S. court documents, Boateng and his co-conspirators ran a complex inheritance and romance scam from 2013 to 2023, deceiving victims into believing they were entitled to gold and jewels. Victims were manipulated into sending money to allegedly cover fake taxes and release fees.

Boateng was arrested in Ghana on May 28 in response to a U.S. extradition request and is currently awaiting transfer to the United States to face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. The FBI is leading the investigation.

In a related indictment unsealed in the Northern District of Ohio on June 4, Ghanaians Dwayne Asafo Adjei, David Onyinye Abuanekwu, Nancy Adom, Eric Aidoo, and Nader Wasif were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

The indictment alleges the accused ran fraudulent romance and business schemes between December 2017 and March 2024, targeting elderly U.S. citizens online.

Dada Joe Remix

Prosecutors state that the defendants laundered the proceeds of these crimes and distributed funds among co-conspirators in Ghana and other countries.

“The defendants used various wire fraud and romance fraud schemes — often targeting elderly individuals — to obtain funds using false pretences,” said a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A third indictment, also in the Northern District of Ohio and unsealed on May 13, charges Otuo Amponsah, Anna Amponsah, Hannah Adom, Portia Joe, Abdoul Issaka Assimiou, and Dwayne Asafo Adjei again.

The group is accused of engaging in similar fraudulent activities through online romance scams, promising victims wealth and companionship while siphoning large sums of money.

The U.S. Department of Justice emphasised that these cases are part of a broader initiative to protect older Americans from international fraud.

“Prosecutors across the country are stepping up the fight against malicious schemes that target older Americans,” said U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

“We are working with domestic law enforcement and foreign counterparts every day to hold criminals accountable and ensure that justice is done for our seniors both here at home and abroad.”

