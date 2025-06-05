type here...
“Dada Joe now faces 40 years imprisonment” – Showboy alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Fresh revelations that have emerged following the reported arrest of Ghanaian businessman Joseph Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation assert that he faces up to 40 years imprisonment.

Last week, unverified claims that went viral on social media alleged that Dada Joe had been taken into custody in connection with a high-value fraud case allegedly amounting to $2.9 million.

Amid the swirling reports, Ghanaian entertainer Showboy, who is known for his outspoken views on social issues has weighed in with fresh allegations.

In a series of social media posts, he claimed that U.S. authorities had been monitoring Dada Joe’s financial activities since as far back as 2017 or 2018.

READ ALSO: FBI arrests Sapphire Egemasi for fraud and money laundering

“He was wanted by the Feds since 2017/2018… The NPP government protected him… He paid a lot of money to keep himself in Ghana, yet he didn’t stop showing off,” Showboy wrote.

He went further to describe the arrest as “spiritual punishment”, accusing the businessman of using “bad voodoo” and causing harm to others for personal gain.

Meanwhile, supposedly leaked court documents circulating online claim that Dada Joe orchestrated a complex scheme that defrauded multiple people across different jurisdictions.

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The documents also allege that bank accounts tied to the fraudulent activities were directly linked to Boateng, with some alleged accomplices cooperating with investigators to confirm his involvement.

READ ALSO: Dada Joe accused of 2.9 million fraud

