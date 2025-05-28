type here...
Dada Joe remix nabbed in alleged FBI sting; Faces US extradition

By Armani Brooklyn
Dada-Joe-Remix
Dada Joe Remix, spoils himself a 2019 Lamborghini URUS worth $200,000

opular Ghanaian big Boy, Dada Joe Remix reportedly arrested by the FBI as he faces extradition to the US to assist in investigations involving internet fraud

Ghanaian businessman and popular nightlife personality, Nana Kojo Boateng, widely known as Dada Joe Remix, has reportedly been arrested in a covert operation allegedly led by the FBI.

According to sources close to the development, the arrest was carried out with stealth and precision, with no mistakes.

Dada Joe Remix
Dada Joe Remix

The sting operation is believed to be linked to ongoing investigations into suspected fraudulent financial activities.

While Dada Joe Remix has long presented himself publicly as a successful oil and gas magnate, insiders suggest that his actual business dealings may have involved more questionable ventures.

This yet-to-be-authenticated information was shared by popular Snapchat blogger, Sel The Bomb.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

