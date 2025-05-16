type here...
BREAKING NEWS: Dada KD dies at age 56

By Mzta Churchill

Ace highlife musician, Dada KD has kicked the bucket, and Gh Page can authoritatively proclaim.

It is reported that the ace musician died when dusk was falling today, May 16, 2025.

According to the report gathered by Gh Page, Dada KD died while he was receiving treatment at Gbawe after a short sickness.

The real cause of his death is not yet known, however, Gh Page promises to update its loyal followers on the cause of the musician’s death.

Gh Page says Rest in Perfect Peace Dada KD

