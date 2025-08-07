Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa’s court wedding photos

Following the shocking demise of Daddy Lumba, intimate details about his private life have begun to surface online

One of the most talked-about revelations is the long-awaited unveiling of Daddy Lumba’s court wedding photos with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

Despite her name being mentioned in several of Lumba’s classic love songs, many Ghanaians had never seen her face until now.

The rarely seen images, believed to be from the late 1990s, captured moments from a private court ceremony attended by a handful of close family members.

Among the set of photos, one of them captured Daddy Lumba lovingly planting a kiss on Akosua Serwaa’s lips to seal their union in a tender moment now frozen in time.

Many believe she was the inspiration behind some of Daddy Lumba’s most heartfelt songs, making the emergence of these photos even more poignant.

The photos come at a time when the nation is still grappling with the loss of the highlife legend, who passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

As tributes continue to pour in, these glimpses into his personal life are offering fans a more intimate connection to the man behind the music.