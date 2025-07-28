type here...
Entertainment

Daddy Lumba b) nkwasea nwom, )b3wu s3 )twee- old video of Kevin Taylor pops up

By Mzta Churchill

While Ghanaians are still mourning the death of “GOAT” Daddy Lumba, an old video of Kevin Taylor has popped up online.

In the video, Kevin Taylor launches a scathing attack on the veteran musician, calling him names and using unprintable words.

READ ALSO: Blood will flow at Akwatia if Mahama fails to talk about Ablekuma violence- NPP MP

Kevin Taylor noted in the audio that Daddy Lumba does not compose sensible songs, stating that all his songs are “Nkwasea” nwom.

Kevin admitted that Daddy Lumba is a great musician, however, he is not worth celebrating.

Kevin believes that Daddy Lumba is not doing anything positive with his celebrity status, stating that all he knows how to do is compose senseless songs.

He stated emphatically that, the musician would die, or better still, like an animal.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Blood will flow at Akwatia if Mahama fails to talk about Ablekuma violence- NPP MP

Please have mercy on our ears- Ghanaians cry after Achipalago said he would release a tribute song for Daddy...

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, July 28, 2025
24.8 C
Accra

Also Read

Here is what killed Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba

A list of all of Daddy Lumba’s 202 songs

Daddy Lumba songs

Video of Daddy Lumba, his wife and thier son

Daddy Lumba awife and son

A Plus threatens to make a shocking Revelation about Daddy Lumba’s death

You are my idle- Archipalago slurs brofo funu as he mourns the death of Daddy Lumba

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways