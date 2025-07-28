Daddy Lumba b) nkwasea nwom, )b3wu s3 )twee- old video of Kevin Taylor pops up

While Ghanaians are still mourning the death of “GOAT” Daddy Lumba, an old video of Kevin Taylor has popped up online.

In the video, Kevin Taylor launches a scathing attack on the veteran musician, calling him names and using unprintable words.

Kevin Taylor noted in the audio that Daddy Lumba does not compose sensible songs, stating that all his songs are “Nkwasea” nwom.

Kevin admitted that Daddy Lumba is a great musician, however, he is not worth celebrating.

Kevin believes that Daddy Lumba is not doing anything positive with his celebrity status, stating that all he knows how to do is compose senseless songs.

He stated emphatically that, the musician would die, or better still, like an animal.