Daddy Lumba biography

Early Life and Education

Charles Kwadwo Fosu later celebrated as Daddy Lumba, was born on September 29, 1964, in Nsuta near Mampong in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

His parents, Johnson Kwadwo Fosuh and Comfort Gyamfi (Ama Saah), were both school teachers, and he was the second of three children

He began his education locally before transferring to Juaben Senior High School, where he emerged as choir leader (1983–84) and composed a song titled “Lumba Lumba.”

The song earned him the nickname Daddy Lumba, a name he would adopt professionally

Musical Beginnings and the Lumba Brothers

Lumba’s musical journey began in Germany, where he paired with Ernest Nana Acheampong to form the Lumba Brothers.

Their debut album, Y??y? Aka Akwantuo Mu, was recorded in 1986, though financial constraints delayed its release until 1989

READ ALSO: Ajagurajah opens up about what allegedly killed Daddy Lumba

Solo Career and Signature Hits



Transitioning to a solo career in 1990 with the album Obi Ate Meso Bo, Daddy Lumba quickly became the voice of Ghanaian Highlife. His discography includes over 30 studio albums, among them:

Aben Wo Ha (1998) – a controversial hit that won Song of the Year at Ghana Music Awards

Yentie Obiaa (“Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo,” 2014) – a rebellious anthem that defined an era

Theresa – a heartfelt dedication to his ex-girlfriend, featured heavily in social culture and memorialised by millions on YouTube

Over his career, he released 33 albums, with a 34th titled Ofon Na Edi Asem Fo released in December 2022

Mentorship and Industry Influence



Daddy Lumba was more than a performer; he was a mentor. He nurtured numerous Ghanaian talents, including Ofori Amponsah, whom he launched with the Woho Kyere album in 1999.

Others influenced by Lumba include Felix Owusu, Afia Ampofowaa, Kwabena Sunkwa, Selina Orleans, Borax, Ateaa Tina, and many more

Entrepreneurship and Achievements



In September 2022, Daddy Lumba launched his own radio station, DLFM (106.9 MHz), broadcasting in Twi and focusing on Ghanaian entertainment culture

His accolades include multiple Ghana Music Awards: in 2000 (Artist of the Year, Best Album, Most Popular Song) and 2003 for various categories, plus an Icon/Legend of Entertainment award at the 2018 EMY Africa Awards

Notably, in March 2025, his song Mpempem Do Me was selected for King Charles III’s Commonwealth Day playlist, a nod to Lumba’s cultural reach across nations



Family and Net Worth

READ ALSO: A list of all of Daddy Lumba’s 202 songs



Daddy Lumba’s personal life was largely private. He was born to Johnson Fosuh and Ama Saah, and he fathered seven children across two marriages: four with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and three with his second wife, Maame Broni

As of January 2025, his net worth was estimated at $16 million, placing him among Ghana’s wealthiest musicians, reflecting income from album sales, royalties, endorsements, concerts, and investments like DLFM

Final Days and Passing

Daddy Lumba passed away at the age of 60 on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, following a short illness.

DLFM described him as not just a musician but a cultural icon whose music “touched countless lives”

Legacy and Cultural Impact



Daddy Lumba’s storied career not only reshaped highlife music but also influenced Ghana’s evolving music industry.

He seamlessly fused gospel, highlife, and Afro-pop styles over decades, appealing to multiple generations

He remains revered for his lyrical depth, production innovation, and mentorship of emerging talents, a legacy that cements his place among the greatest Ghanaian musicians of all time.

Selected Discography



Album Notable Song(s)

Y??y? Aka Akwantuo Mu Debut – early signature hit

Aben Wo Ha (1998) Song of the Year Award

Wo Ho Kyere (1999) Boosted Ofori Amponsah

Awosoo (2014) Yentie Obiaa single

Ofon Na Edi Asem Fo Latest 2022 release

Daddy Lumba leaves behind a musical tapestry woven through decades of passion, innovation, and commitment to Ghana’s cultural heartbeat.

His voice may no longer echo in the living room, but its resonance lives on in every beat of Highlife and in the artists he inspired.

READ ALSO: Video of Daddy Lumba, his wife and their son