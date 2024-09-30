Veteran Highlife artiste Daddy Lumba yesterday was joined by some of his die-hard fans to celebrate his 60th birthday with a bash.

Fans and colleagues came together to remember Daddy Lumba, demonstrating his tremendous affection and impact.

The event was more than just a meeting; it was a full-fledged musical celebration, with spirited performances of Daddy Lumba’s immeasurable hits.

Daddy Lumba stepped to the stage to convey his genuine gratitude, reminiscing about his musical career and explaining how affected he was by the outpouring of love.

In a special performance, he played a set of his best songs, driving the audience into a nostalgic frenzy.

The night was packed with laughter, dancing, and poignant tributes, reminding everyone of his lasting impact on Ghanaian music.

The event was a celebration of love, music, and adoration for a man who has moulded Ghana’s music landscape for decades.

-- AD --

The ceremony was attended by top-tier celebrities and personalities such as Ofori Amponsah, Serwaa Amihere, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Empress Gifty, and Okyeame Kwame.

Watch the video below: