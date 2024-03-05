Daddy Lumba Chopped Me- Lady Who Accused Opambour Of Molesting Her Drags Daddy Lumba

- Advertisement -

Mary, the lady who accused the controversial Ghanaian man of God, Opambour of molesting her has dragged veteran Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba.

Mary in an interview sighted by Ghpage.com stated that the veteran Ghanaian musician was once her serious boyfriend.

Mary claims, unlike Opambour who wanted to use illegal ways to have his way of her, Daddy Lumnba was her serious boyfriend who was very responsible.

She used the opportunity to laud Daddy Lumba because according to her in the interview, the musician was very responsible when the duo was in a very serious relationship.

Mary revealed that not only did Daddy Lumba take very good care of her, but he also extended a helping hand to both her immediate and extended family.

“Oh, I met someone who impacted my life positively and helped me to become a better version of myself. He even helped my mom and dad. If I will mention any name at all then it will be musician Kwadwo Fosu, Daddy Lumba. Daddy Lumba opened my eyes a lot”, she said.

She also recounted how Akosua Serwaa, wife of Daddy Lumba gave her a hot slap after she found out that the duo was in a serious relationship.

“The sad part was that his wife, Akosua Serwaa gave me some hot slaps when I was dating Daddy Lumba”, she added.