Daddy Lumba Dead?

A report flew across social media platforms earlier today that veteran Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba had bought his ticket to the land of silence.

Ghanaian blogger, identified as Selthebomb took to his Snapchat to announce the death of the veteran musician.

He noted in his post that the reports he received are confirmed, however, the family of Daddy Lumba would be updating the public anytime soon.

However, in his reaction, media personality Andy Dosty refused such claims, stating that the veteran musician is still alive.

According to Andy Dosty, there is no Iota of truth in such speculations, so, Ghanaians should treat it as such.

The media personality reacted after he reached out to the family of the musician.