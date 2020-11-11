Daddy Lumba drops his campaign song for Nana Akuffo Addo (VIDEO)

Legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba has become the latest musician to drop a campaign song for the ruling party and its flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

Daddy Lumba in his new campaign song sang about the end of dumsor, the institution of NABCO, restoration of allowances for teachers and nursing trainees, Free SHS and others in this piece.

He stressed that Nana Akufo-Addo is the people’s choice and as such Ghanaians should come togetehr as one to vote for him in the forthcoming general elections.

Watch video of his endorsement below:

As it stands now, Samini, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah and Daddy Lumba are some of the few people who have dropped a campaign song for the current President.

Sarkodie’s new song ‘Happy Day’ which features Kuami Eugene, he also called on Ghanaians to give Nana four more years but after constant bashing he came out to say that the song wasn’t an endorsement song to the party.