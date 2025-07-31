type here...
Daddy Lumba explaining Ankwannoma

By Armani Brooklyn
Daddy Lumba

Following the death of Ghanaian highlife icon, Daddy Lumba, an old video has resurfaced online offering deep insight into the meaning behind one of his most powerful songs, “Ankwanoma”, on his second album, titled Obi Ate Meso Buo, released in 1990.

The emotional video, which has now taken over social media trends features the legendary musician explaining the personal struggles that inspired the song.

According to Lumba, “Ankwanoma” was a direct reflection of the hardships he endured during his early years abroad.

“It talked about the hard life and the strange life, the life we met, which we did not understand. What we heard was, when you land abroad, that is the end of your struggles,” he revealed in the video.

Contrary to the popular belief at the time that travelling abroad would solve all of one’s problems, Lumba explained that the reality was the opposite.

Daddy Lumba

He arrived abroad only to face severe challenges that tested his resolve and strength.

“When I landed abroad, that’s when I realised it was not what it seemed. I did all I could. I made myself a sacrifice, but it was to no avail,” he recounted.

The “Mensei Da” hitmaker went on to describe his early jobs abroad as “death jobs”—work so demanding and life-threatening that they nearly broke him.

“The work you are doing is a death job because my path was a scary one. If you knew, you would know that I have really toiled,” he said with visible emotion.

Lumba credited his eventual success not to external support but to sheer perseverance.

“There was no helper. What helped me was that I did not give up,” he emphasised.

