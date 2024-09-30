type here...
Daddy Lumba finally addresses rumours of his wife poisioning him to death – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Award-winning Ghanaian Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, has finally put to rest the widespread rumours that his wife, Akosua Serwaa, had poisoned him.

The iconic musician addressed the issue yesterday during his 60th birthday celebration at BAY VIEW.

While addressing his fans, Daddy Lumba explained that contrary to media reports, his wife never poisoned him.

He revealed that his hospitalization years ago was due to spinal surgery, not poisoning, as was speculated.


“Akosua Serwaa never poisoned me, as the media alleged,” – The veteran musician stated, setting the record straight.

In addition to clearing the air, Daddy Lumba expressed his gratitude to renowned Ghanaian businessman Nana Twum, who covered all his medical expenses during his surgery and recovery.

