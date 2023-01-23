Charles Kwadwo Fosu popular in music as Daddy Lumba has replied to Gospel Musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong (Great Ampong) over claims that he bolted with his money.

We are all aware that Gospel singer, Great Ampong and Daddy Lumba are not on cool terms as they recently had a misunderstanding.

The friendship between the two music giants came to an abrupt end.

Their bad blood follows when the management of Lumba swiftly took away the money they got from the launch of the “Hossana” song after the event was over when Ampong was taking pictures with his fans without his knowledge.

Recall that in 2016, Daddy Lumba and Kwadwo Ampong formed a group called Kojo Kojo to release a hit single dubbed “Hossana”.

The two musicians agreed to share the money they will get from the launch of the song but Lumba took the money.

Great Ampong has hit the studio to record a diss song for Daddy Lumba.

In the video available to GHPage, the sound engineer who worked on this song, Buddy Roro, has taken to his social media platforms to drop a snippet to tease the fans.

Well, Daddy Lumba has replied to Great Ampong over allegations and diss song for him.

In a phone-in interview on his privately owned radio station, Daddy Lumba debunked claims that his viral newly released song “Ofon Na 3di Asem Fo” is aimed at dissing Great Ampong.

According to him, that particular song is 7 years old and was released last year. So for anyone to say or admit that the song is aimed at hitting them is not true and must be disregarded.

