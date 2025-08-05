Daddy Lumba had 11 kids with 4 different women – Father says

Fresh details are emerging about the private life of the late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, following his passing on July 26, 2025.

Contrary to earlier reports that the celebrated musician fathered ten children, his family has now confirmed that he had 11 children with four different women.

In an exclusive interview, the younger brother of Daddy Lumba’s biological father revealed that the family is currently aware of 11 children and four partners linked to the late musician.

According to the family spokesperson, Lumba had four children with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, who supported him through the early stages of his health battles.

READ ALSO: 9 Lesser-Known Facts About Daddy Lumba That Will Surprise You

He also had five children with his most recent wife, Odo Broni, and two more children with two other women whose identities were not disclosed.

“These are the ones we know of and have verified as family,” he stated. “There may be others, but for now, 11 children from four different women are what we can confirm.”

The revelation has sparked renewed interest in the personal life of the highlife legend, who was known to be intensely private despite his public fame and decades-long musical dominance.

Until now, widespread reports suggested that Daddy Lumba had ten known children, with speculation about possible unrecorded ones.

However, this new information from a close family member appears to set the record straight, at least for now.

READ ALSO: “If not for Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba would have died long time ago”