Daddy Lumba owes me a lot of money- Ayisha Modi

By Mzta Churchill

In her attempt to expose Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has exposed legendary musician, Daddy Lumba.

Ayisha Modi has disclosed how legendary Daddy Lumba owes her a lot of money.

Recounting what transpired, Ayisha Modi disclosed she was there when actor Lilwin called her that Daddy Lumba wanted to speak with her.

Ayisha claims Daddy Lumba asked her to buy expensive medicine abroad for him.

Instead of sending her the money to buy the medicine, Ayisha claims Daddy Lumba asked her to use her money to buy the medicine as he promised to pay back the money.

Despite how expensive the medicine was, Ayisha Modi disclosed that she bought it because she knew Daddy Lumba would pay her back.

Sadly enough, Ayisha Modi claims Daddy Lumba has since refused to pay her back and anytime she tried calling to take back her money, the wife of the musician picked up and told her the husband was asleep.

