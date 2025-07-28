Daddy Lumba owes me money and a car- Joy Daddy CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Joy Industries popularly known as Mr. Jay D has dragged late musician, Daddy Lumba, even when he is no more.

While everyone is mourning the late musician, the CEO of Joy Daddy has said that he has no time to mourn the veteran musician.

Even though it is said that no one talks ill about the dead, Mr. Jay D has said that he wouldn’t pretend, so, he would say whatever he wants to say regardless.

Mr. Jay D claims Daddy Lumba still owes him and his team an undisclosed amount of cash and a customized Toyota Tundra car.

In a post sighted by Gh Page, Mr. Jay D said that “I can never pretend”.

According to the CEO, “So Don’t expect any message from me. He still owes us. Cash and a Toyota Tundra”.

This is not the first time Mr. Jay D has said that Daddy Lumba owes him some cash and a Tundra car.

In September 2022, Mr. Jay D, while Daddy Lumba was alive chased him with the same claims, however, Daddy Lumba never responded to him.

