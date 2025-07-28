type here...
Entertainment

Daddy Lumba owes me money and a car- Joy Daddy CEO

By Mzta Churchill

The Chief Executive Officer of Joy Industries popularly known as Mr. Jay D has dragged late musician, Daddy Lumba, even when he is no more.

While everyone is mourning the late musician, the CEO of Joy Daddy has said that he has no time to mourn the veteran musician.

Even though it is said that no one talks ill about the dead, Mr. Jay D has said that he wouldn’t pretend, so, he would say whatever he wants to say regardless.

READ ALSO: Daddy Lumba b) nkwasea nwom, )b3wu s3 )twee- old video of Kevin Taylor pops up

Mr. Jay D claims Daddy Lumba still owes him and his team an undisclosed amount of cash and a customized Toyota Tundra car.

In a post sighted by Gh Page, Mr. Jay D said that “I can never pretend”.

According to the CEO, “So Don’t expect any message from me. He still owes us. Cash and a Toyota Tundra”.

This is not the first time Mr. Jay D has said that Daddy Lumba owes him some cash and a Tundra car.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

In September 2022, Mr. Jay D, while Daddy Lumba was alive chased him with the same claims, however, Daddy Lumba never responded to him.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1CBGV1E9Dc/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Kumasi tomorrow- Kevin Taylor

Daddy Lumba b) nkwasea nwom, )b3wu s3 )twee- old video of Kevin Taylor pops up

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Monday, July 28, 2025
23.9 C
Accra

Also Read

Here is what killed Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba

A list of all of Daddy Lumba’s 202 songs

Daddy Lumba songs

Video of Daddy Lumba, his wife and thier son

Daddy Lumba awife and son

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

A Plus threatens to make a shocking Revelation about Daddy Lumba’s death

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways