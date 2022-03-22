- Advertisement -

Ghanaian music producer and musician Appiah Dankwah, better known as Appietus, has described legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba as someone who prefers to be alone with no distractions.

This comes as a shock to many as many believe he is a cheat following the experience shared by Gospel musician Great Ampong.

According to the Gospel musician, he was cheated by the highlife musician after they worked on a project together when they were actually supposed to share the proceeds equally.

But Appietus who has been a close friend of Daddy Lumba has stated that the legend is not how people perceive him to be.

Speaking in an interview with TV XYZ, he mentioned that Daddy Lumba is one cool person and that unless you are closer to him, you wouldn’t know his real character.

He mentioned that Daddy Lumba is one cool person he has ever come across with who always wants to be alone to think about himself.

Appietus said: “He is a cool guy. People don’t know him. He is very reserved because he doesn’t want to be disturbed. He always wants to be alone and think of himself. He is a free person. He can crack jokes to break your ribs. Therefore, if you are not closed to him, you might not understand him”