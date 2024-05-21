type here...
Daddy Lumba stopped me from releasing a movie with him because he looked ugly- Lilwin

By Musah Abdul

Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah has disclosed his personal experience with ace Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM which Ghpage.com monitored, Lilwin praised Daddy Lumba.

The actor disclosed that Daddy Lumba had helped him in diverse ways, revealing that he gave him money several times.

Meanwhile, the actor recounted how he featured Daddy Lumba in a movie but asked not to release it.

Lilwin revealed that it all started when Daddy Lumba contacted him to act with him in the same movie.

According to him, he shot the movie with the legendary musician, however, the movie is still in his room because he was asked not to release it.

Narrating why the movie was not released, Lilwin said after everything, he sent the movie to Daddy Lumba before he officially released it.

Sadly enough, Daddy Lumba asked Lilwin not to release the movie, claiming he looked ugly in the movie.

