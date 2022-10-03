- Advertisement -

Legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba has thanked God for his timely healing mercy.

The iconic High-Life musician recently celebrated his 58th birthday in a grand style which shook the local digital space.

As we all know, Daddy Lumba fell terribly ill about 4-5 years ago and was left bedridden in the process after spending several months in the hospital.

After news of his sickness went rife on the internet, some netiznes alleged that he was poisoned while others also claimed one of his haters have used juju on him.

While Daddy Lumba was still on the sick bed and was responding to treatment, some reports that went viral on the internet suggested that the music figure has passed on and his family wanted to keep it a secret for some time before breaking the horrible news to the general public.

The Highlife veteran has finally reacted to all the negative rumours for the first time on his official page.

Talking about how he survived the deadly sickness that nearly took his life on his official YouTube page, Daddy Lumba said;

Thank you, I must say that I am not growing old (laughs). I am grateful to God for adding a new year to my age. At least He gave it to me at the time when I faced challenges, the sickness that came my way, and all the other situations. I am grateful for the good health that affords me to speak to my fans,”

“My biggest gratitude goes to my fans worldwide, especially my fan clubs all over the globe. I can’t mention their names but I will start with the Die-Hard Fans of Lumba and the Fantasy Club of Daddy Lumba, House of DL, and many more. God bless you all for holding me down, I might not be here without your support”

