Daddy Lumba used and dumped Theresah Abebrese – Angry family speaks

In the wake of the passing of Daddy Lumba, a new chapter of controversy has emerged involving the family of the late Theresah Abebrese, a woman said to have played a pivotal role in the musician’s rise.

For the first time since Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, 2025, Theresah’s family has spoken out publicly, accusing the late music icon of betrayal and emotional abandonment.

In a self-recorded video now circulating on social media, family members claim that Daddy Lumba used their daughter for personal gain and later turned his back on her.

According to the family, it was Theresah Abebrese, a pillar in Lumba’s early career who sponsored the musician’s trip to Germany in the early days of his musical journey.

“After arriving in Germany and benefiting from Theresah’s support, Daddy Lumba abandoned her and married Akosua Serwaa instead,” – The lady said in the video

The Abebrese family also urged the public to investigate the timeline of events by comparing the year Daddy Lumba married Akosua Serwaa with the year Theresah went on to marry another man.

Adding weight to the family’s claim is a testimony from Mama Acheampong, widely known as Daddy Lumba’s godmother, who has also said on live radio that it was indeed Theresah’s father who financed the musician’s travel expenses to Germany, including providing him with pocket money.

