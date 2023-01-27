- Advertisement -

Multiple award-winning musician and highlife legend born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, best known by his stage name, Daddy Lumba paid a courtesy call on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, at his office in Accra earlier today

Apparently, this is the musician’s first at the headquarters since the appointment of Dr Dampare.

According to Lumba’s PRO, the musician and IGP Dampare discussed how he could join forces with the service, using his influence to promote peace, while showcasing the great works of the Police.

Daddy Lumba also engaged with the IGP over other matters of national interest and explored areas of collaboration between police and his radio station, DL FM.

After the meeting, Daddy Lumba also toured the newly established Police TV Station set to be commissioned soon.

He was deeply impressed by the ultramodern set-up of the station and expressed the same to the IGP.

He commended Dr Dampare for his forthright and impressive visionary leadership.

Social media users who have come across the photos have hilariously remarked that Lumba went to report Great Ampong to the IGP for him to get arrested for dissing him.

Yesterday, Great Ampong released a new song dubbed ‘Onyame Akatua’ and prior to its release he emphatically stated that it was a diss song for Daddy Lumba.

He later made a sharp U-turn and said the song is no longer a diss song for Daddy Lumba.

The gospel singer has thrown in the towel for peace to prevail after receiving several pieces of advice from several big men in the country

Below are some of the amusing comments gathered under the pictures;

