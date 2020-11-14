Daddy Lumba weeps over the death of Jerry John Rawlings

Legendary Highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu popular as Daddy Lumba has broken down in tears over the death of the former Statesman, JJ Rawlings.

Reacting to the sad passing of JJ, Daddy Lumba wrote a tribute to the departed Ghanaian ex-military officer and politician.

READ THE FULL TEXT BELOW;

I am shocked and saddened by the death of Former President Jerry John Rawlings.

I had a great relationship with Mr. Rawlings and his family.

Throughout my 31-year career in music, the former president showed me utmost respect and was always supportive whenever I counted on him.

As the first president of the fourth republic, and being the Head of State of Ghana for 19 years, the loss of Mr. Rawlings will leave a huge vacuum in our politics. He shall be sorely missed.

My sincere thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings and his four children in this difficult time.

May his soul rest in peace.

Charles K. Fosuh ( Daddy Lumba)

The popular highlife musician has joined the wide array of prominent personalities who have reacted to the sad news of JJ’s demise.

Daddy Lumba was one of the few musicians who has a very good rapport with the Jerry John Rawings.