type here...
News

Daddy Lumba’s 3rd and 4th children with Akosua Serwaa arrive in Ghana

By Armani Brooklyn
Daddy Lumba

More family members of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, have arrived in Ghana as preparations for his funeral intensify.

Just days after the arrival of his two eldest children, Calvin Kwadwo Fosu and Nana Ama, the third and fourth children he shared with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, have also touched down in Accra.

In a trending video, the two beautiful daughters were seen at the Kotoka International Airport, accompanied by none other than the Kwahu business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong.

Subscribe to watch new videos

The daughters, whose names have not yet been disclosed publicly, looked visibly emotional as they were received by relatives and supporters at the airport.

Their arrival marks an important moment in the mourning process for the family, who are coming together in Accra to lay to rest one of Ghana’s most revered musical icons.

Daddy Lumba passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Accra. He was 59 years old. The legendary musician’s death was confirmed by his legal representative, Fati Ali Yallah, on behalf of the family.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Obaapa Christy Emelia Brobbey

Obaapa Christy locks lips with Emelia Brobbey

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa

Daddy Lumba’s first wife reportedly arrives in Ghana

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, August 1, 2025
25.7 C
Accra

Also Read

Efia Odo addresses rumours of Daddy Lumba been his biological father

Efia Odo and Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba’s first wife reportedly arrives in Ghana

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa

Wife returns from church to catch cheating husband

Cheating husband

Meet Daddy Lumba’s wives

Daddy Lumba wives

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways