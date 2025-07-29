type here...
News

Daddy Lumba’s biological children arrive in Ghana

By Armani Brooklyn
Daddy Lumba children

The biological children of the late Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, have arrived in Ghana to confirm news of their father’s passing.

According to a report, Calvin Kwadwo Fosu and his sister, Nana Ama, arrived in Ghana a few hours ago and are currently at their late father’s residence.

READ ALSO: "We don't know Odo Broni" – Lumba's family speaks

In a video trending online, the siblings were seen dressed in full black, visibly heartbroken and in tears as they stood at their late dad’s home.

The siblings were also seen receiving warm, consoling embraces from an elderly woman identified as Mama Lumba, widely recognised as one of Daddy Lumba’s former teachers.

See the video below…

READ ALSO: Daddy Lumba’s wife refuses to speak with the late musician’s abusuapanin

