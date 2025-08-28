Daddy Lumba’s family sends an important message ahead of the week’s celebration

The family of the late legendary musician, Daddy Lumba has sent an important message ahead of the one-week celebration.

The family has in a communique signed by Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwaah revealed that there has been a change in the venue of late Daddy Lumba’s one week.

The communique starts with “The funeral planning committee of the late Charles Kaadwo Fosuh affectionately known as Daddy Lumba wishes to inform the general public, sympathizers, fans, and well-wishers of a change in venue for the one-week observation of our beloved”.

They went on to reveal that, instead of the Legon Sports Stadium, the venue of the late musician is to take place at the Black Star Square (Independence Square).

“Originally scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Legon, the event will now be held at the Black Star Square (Independence Square”, it added.