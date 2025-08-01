Daddy Lumba’s first wife reportedly arrives in Ghana

The late Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, has allegedly arrived in Ghana from Germany.

According to a report by BigScout Nana Prempeh on Facebook, Akosua Serwaa arrived in Ghana last night and will be heading to Lumba’s residence later today to mourn her late husband.

Daddy Lumba met and married Akosua Serwaa in the early 80s. They both share 4 kids, notably Calvin Fosu and Ama Serwaa.

Akosua Serwaa was the one who produced the Lumba Brothers’ debut studio album, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, in 1986.

The album’s official commercial release was postponed to 1989 due to financial issues, but it would go on to become a major success for the duo.