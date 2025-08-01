type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Daddy Lumba’s first wife reportedly arrives in Ghana

By Armani Brooklyn
Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa

The late Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, has allegedly arrived in Ghana from Germany.

According to a report by BigScout Nana Prempeh on Facebook, Akosua Serwaa arrived in Ghana last night and will be heading to Lumba’s residence later today to mourn her late husband.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Daddy Lumba met and married Akosua Serwaa in the early 80s. They both share 4 kids, notably Calvin Fosu and Ama Serwaa.

Akosua Serwaa was the one who produced the Lumba Brothers’ debut studio album, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, in 1986.

The album’s official commercial release was postponed to 1989 due to financial issues, but it would go on to become a major success for the duo.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Daddy Lumbas sister

Daddy Lumba’s sister speaks

Zonda Accident

VIDEOS: Accident at zonda office Ejisu -Kumasi

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, August 1, 2025
25.1 C
Accra

Also Read

Efia Odo addresses rumours of Daddy Lumba been his biological father

Efia Odo and Daddy Lumba

Wife returns from church to catch cheating husband

Cheating husband

Meet Daddy Lumba’s wives

Daddy Lumba wives

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

VIDEOS: Accident at zonda office Ejisu -Kumasi

Zonda Accident
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways