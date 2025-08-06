Daddy Lumba’s first wife reportedly leaves Ghana for Germany

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has reportedly returned to Germany after briefly mourning her former husband in Ghana.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments after falling ill at his East Legon residence.

His sudden death shook the nation, as tributes poured in from across the entertainment, political, and cultural spheres.

Following the heartbreaking news, Daddy Lumba’s first wife flew from Germany to mourn her husband.

Akosua Serwaa arrived in Ghana in July 31, 2025. She was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by her eldest son, Calvin Kwadwo Fosu, and veteran gospel musician Papa Shee, a close associate of Lumba.

Upon her arrival at the late singer’s home on Friday, August 1, Akosua Serwaa was overcome with emotion.

She was seen visibly heartbroken, weak, and in tears as she entered the home to join family members in mourning the man with whom she shared some of the most significant chapters of his life and career.

