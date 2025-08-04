Daddy Lumba’s lookalike spotted performing at a funeral

A viral video making rounds on social media captures Daddy Lumba’s lookalike, performing the late highlife icon’s hit song “Obi Ate Me So Buo” at a funeral.

The middle-aged man, who had braided his hair in a style reminiscent of the late musician was seen passionately performing the classic tune in front of mourners during a funeral ceremony.

His physical resemblance and mimicry of Daddy Lumba’s signature stage persona quickly caught the attention of the attendees of the funeral.

READ ALSO: Efia Odo addresses rumours of Daddy Lumba being her biological father

While some fans have praised the performance as a touching tribute to the legendary artiste, others have expressed strong disapproval and accused the impersonator of trying to “forcibly take Daddy Lumba’s place” just days after the music icon’s passing.

“This is not the time to impersonate him. Let the man rest in peace,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “If it’s a tribute, fine — but this looks more like an attempt to gain attention.”

The late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba, was a towering figure in Ghana’s music industry.

His sudden death has left a significant void, with fans across the globe mourning his passing.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians slam die hard-fan of Daddy Lumba who died after hearing the death of the musician