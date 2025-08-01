type here...
Daddy Lumba’s sister speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Daddy Lumbas sister

Faustina Fosu, the younger sister of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has opened up for the first time following the untimely passing of her brother, who died on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage, Faustina reflected on her brother’s early life and musical journey.

He revealed that Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known globally as Daddy Lumba, began singing at a young age.

In her own words; “He started singing in his childhood. Music was always a part of him,”

Faustina disclosed that Daddy Lumba was the second of three children born to their mother and the only male among the siblings.

“He was our only brother and very special to us,” she noted with emotion.

Speaking about his passing, Faustina said the family was shocked, as they were unaware of any major health issues.

“We didn’t know he was sick. All we got was a distressing call from his lawyer that he had passed,” she revealed.

Daddy Lumba’s sudden death has left the entire nation in mourning.

