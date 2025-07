Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, Daddy Lumba’s uncle, has spoken for the first time following the tragic demise of the iconic musician.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu lamented over how Daddy Lumba’s wife, Odo Broni refused to speak to him on the phone.

As stated by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, Odo Broni didn’t show any sign of respect when he requested to speak with her.

He continued that Odo Broni should have respected her late husband’s family