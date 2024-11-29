GhPageNewsDaisy Melanin finally addresses supposed upcoming video with 10 men with heavy...
News

Daisy Melanin finally addresses supposed upcoming video with 10 men with heavy joysticks

By Armani Brooklyn
Daisy Melanin finally addresses supposed upcoming video with 10 men with heavy joysticks
Daisy Melanin finally addresses supposed upcoming video with 10 men with heavy joysticks

Famed Ghanaian adult movie star, Daisy Melanin, has finally addressed the reports that she’s planning to shoot a new video with 10 men.

Speaking in an interview with NK Asamoah of Gossips24, Diasy emphatically dismissed the rumours.

According to him, she has no plans to shoot another adult content with 10 men.

As stated by her, her next content which is in the pipeline doesn’t feature 10 men as wildly circulated in the media.

In the course of the interview, she also disclosed that she doesn’t pay the men who feature in her videos.

She asserted that she only provides them with food and transportation fares.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, November 29, 2024
Accra
mist
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
1.6mph
0 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways