Daisy Melanin finally addresses supposed upcoming video with 10 men with heavy joysticks

Famed Ghanaian adult movie star, Daisy Melanin, has finally addressed the reports that she’s planning to shoot a new video with 10 men.

Speaking in an interview with NK Asamoah of Gossips24, Diasy emphatically dismissed the rumours.

According to him, she has no plans to shoot another adult content with 10 men.

As stated by her, her next content which is in the pipeline doesn’t feature 10 men as wildly circulated in the media.

In the course of the interview, she also disclosed that she doesn’t pay the men who feature in her videos.

She asserted that she only provides them with food and transportation fares.