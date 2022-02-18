- Advertisement -

Bono regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC who spent a night at the CID headquarters for false publication against former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at the IGP.

According to him, his arrest by the police over his claims was just a chance the IGP Dr George Dampare wanted to use in settling personal scores with him.

He stated that he had maintained that Dampare wasn’t the best person fit to lead the police following how he handled the murder of JB Danquah.

Abronye DC who was granted an interview revealed that he had always supported the former IGP Oppong Boanuh and that is what hurt Dampare.

He said: “I didn’t support this IGP because I see him as incompetent due to his handling of late JB Danquah Adu’s murder case,” the NPP Bono Regional Chairman stated.

So personal were the issues against him, he revealed, that even before he wrote his statement, the police charges against him were already typed and waiting.

“The police had my charges before I wrote my statement but I don’t mind because I sleep comfortably in the police cells,”

He continued that the police led by IGP Dampare only arrested his body not his soul and that sums up to nothing.

“If you arrest me without my soul you did nothing,” he stated.

He mentioned that he prefers COP Kofi Boakye was rather the IGP instead of Dr Dampare whom he described as incompetent.

He concluded: “Kofi Boakye… ooh he is qualified to be IGP… He is a perfect gentleman. He is a fine man…. Go to law school and see. Out of 7 courses he topped all. He is good just the talking that it doesn’t go well but come to the writing and see.”