Television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a swipe at the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service accusing them of protecting land guards.

Her comments come after news emerged that some policemen threatened to shoot the family of the slain military man in court.

The family of the late military man was at the court for the hearing but the case was adjourned because the accused lawyers failed to show up in court.

This move infuriated the family of the Soldier who wanted to vent their anger and attack the suspect identified as Benlord Ababio, also known as Nana Ben but were prevented by the police.

At one point, a policeman clocked his gun in an attempt to shoot the family members trying to get access to the suspect.

This move didn’t go down well with Afia Schwarzenegger who decided to call out the police administration and accuse them of protecting bad people in the country.

She posted: “Police threatened to SHOOT the family of the dead Soldier..Police busy protecting Dampare’s Boy…Police doing Dampare’s bidding..Ghana Police under Dampare only protect land guards n demolition. I wonder why the Ghana Armed Forces and the CDS is not saying anything about this particular case. Can’t the Soldiers go to court to support their dead brother…I beg let this make sense!!!!!”

